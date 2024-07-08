Deeply divided France risks unprecedented deadlock after election shock

The New Popular Front has proposed spending increases of around €350 billion over the next three years—nearly $380 billion—to boost public-sector wages and increase housing benefits, among other big-ticket items. They have also proposed to reinstate France’s wealth tax and roll back the pension overhaul. Macron expended much of his political capital to raise the country’s legal age of retirement, pushing the measure into law over the objections of parliament and a majority of the French public.