Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared a glimpse from the "Deepotsav" in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya and noted that it was “amazing, divine, and unforgettable."

In a social media post on X in Hindi, the Prime Minister also shared images from the celebrations. He captioned, “Amazing, supernatural and unforgettable! The whole country is becoming illuminated with the grand festival of lights of Ayodhya City illuminated with millions of lamps. The energy emanating from this is spreading new zeal and enthusiasm throughout India. I wish that Lord Shri Ram does well for all the countrymen and becomes an inspiration for all my family members. Jai Siya Ram!" He went on to mention that millions of "diyas" (earthen lamps) were lit in Ayodhya, illuminating the entire country. Also Read: Deepotsav celebrations: Ayodhya sets Guinness record by lighting 24 lakh diyas

Ayodhya hosted an extravagant Deepotsav on Saturday, lighting more than 2.22 million 'Diyas' (earthen lamps) to mark the festival of lights, ANI reported. The temple town achieved a new Guinness World Record by surpassing the previous record of 1.576 million Diyas lit during 'Deepotsav 2023,' breaking its own record from the previous year on Diwali eve.

Also Read: ‘For me Ayodhya is where there are Indian Army personnel': PM Modi in Lepcha

The city established a new Guinness World Record by illuminating more than 2.22 million 'Diyas' (earthen lamps) during 'Deepotsav 2023,' surpassing its previous record of 1.576 million Diyas lit last year on Diwali eve.

Artists from various nations, including Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Russia, showcased their rendition of Ramleela during Ayodhya's Deepotsav, PTI reported. The residents of Ayodhya expressed joy as they witnessed the theatrical performance of Ramleela and appreciated the artistic expressions presented by international artists.

Also Read: PM Modi greets nation on Diwali, ‘May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health’

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his wishes to the public on the occasion of Deepawali.

PM Modi on Sunday reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with security forces. During his address, PM Modi said, “Ayodhya is where Lord Ram is, but for me, Ayodhya is where Indian Army personnel are."

On Sunday, PM Modi also had a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of the Diwali celebrations.

Diwali, celebrated on the 15th day of the month of Kartik, falls on Amavasya (or the new moon) every year. This year, Diwali was observed on November 12.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.