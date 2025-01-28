Chinese tech startup DeepSeek has captured global attention with its newly launched open-source AI model, DeepSeek-R1. The model quickly became a sensation, sparking widespread discussion across social media platforms and even inspiring a flurry of memes. From memes poking fun at the rapid rise of this Chinese tech startup to bold statements about its disruption of the AI industry, DeepSeek has become the latest sensation.

As the app overtook ChatGPT to become the top-rated free AI app on the US Apple App Store, social media platforms have been flooded with commentary, comparisons, and humorous takes. Here’s a look at some of the most notable reactions.

Social media abuzz with comments and memes Social media has been flooded with reactions to DeepSeek-R1, with users sharing memes, commentary, and humorous takes on the new AI model. Many have highlighted the impressive capabilities of DeepSeek-R1 while poking fun at its disruptive impact on the AI landscape.

One social media user expressed confusion over how DeepSeek managed to launch its groundbreaking AI model, DeepSeek-R1, without the typical media appearances. "I really don’t understand how Deepseek made R1 without doing a single podcast appearance," the user remarked, highlighting the startup's unique strategy of letting the product speak for itself.

A tweet humorously compared the AI advancements of the US and China. "US launches Open AI Gemini. China launches Deepseek. Meanwhile, India will launch 10,000 courses on how to use them," the user quipped, emphasizing the global race for AI dominance while poking fun at the educational resources India plans to offer.

Another user fired back at investors who have expressed frustration over DeepSeek’s rise. "There are too many investors crying about Deepseek. American excellence is about winning in the free market. Stop complaining. Start competing," the user commented, encouraging healthy competition instead of complaints.

A meme shared on social media stirred controversy with a bold statement: "Silicon Valley is a fraud." The meme continued, "DeepSeek eating ChatGPT, etc.’s lunch should be an eye-opener for you. They lapped US AI behemoths, with none of their budget and God knows how much less computing power." The meme pointed out how DeepSeek, a newcomer, had already outpaced established players in AI technology, without the same resources.

Another meme humorously depicted OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, reacting to DeepSeek’s success. "Exclusive footage of Sam Altman talking to the OpenAI team after seeing the DeepSeek model," the meme joked, imagining Altman’s reaction as DeepSeek's rapid ascent made waves in the AI world.

One user remarked on the explosive success of DeepSeek R1, saying, "It’s only been a few days since China Deepseek R1 dropped, and it’s INSANE! SPOILER: ChatGPT is now behind."

Echoing the sentiment of many, another social media user declared, "Goodbye ChatGPT. It’s only been 5 days since Deepseek R1 dropped, and the World is already blown away by its potential." The user made it clear that they believed DeepSeek had already surpassed its competitors, marking a major shift in the AI landscape.

In a more tongue-in-cheek post, one user joked, "I have an idea… Remove Deepseek from the App Store until there is a US buyer." The comment reflected frustration over the competition between the US and China in the AI market and the growing influence of DeepSeek.

Another user noted the financial impact DeepSeek had, saying, "China turned the entire U.S. stock market into a bloodbath with DeepSeek." This statement referenced the significant drop in US tech stocks following DeepSeek’s rise to prominence and the growing concerns over the startup’s impact on the global market.

DeepSeek-R1 makes waves in AI market Launched last week, DeepSeek-R1 has drawn comparisons to leading AI models from companies like OpenAI and Meta Platforms Inc., but it comes at a fraction of the cost. This has fueled interest in the model, especially from developers and companies looking for a more affordable AI solution.

The release of DeepSeek-R1 marks a significant milestone for the startup, which was founded in 2023 by Liang Wenfeng. The company has positioned itself as a key competitor to some of the biggest players in the AI space, capturing attention not only for its technological advancements but also for its price point, which has made AI more accessible to a wider audience.

DeepSeek’s AI model shakes Wall Street, US tech shares tumble US tech stocks saw a significant decline on Monday as growing interest in Chinese startup DeepSeek’s affordable artificial intelligence model cast doubt on the high valuations within the sector.

DeepSeek, which surpassed ChatGPT to become the top-rated free app on the US Apple App Store, claims to use lower-cost chips and fewer data resources, challenging the market expectation that AI growth would drive demand for chips and data centers.

While the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a slight increase, the S&P 500 fell by approximately 2%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped around 3.5%. Nvidia, the leading provider of chips for AI applications, saw a 16% decline, along with other industry giants such as Broadcom and Marvell Technology.

