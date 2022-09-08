Defence minister Rajnath Singh meets Japanese counterpart to bolster ties

Singh emphasised on the need to expand the scope of partnership in the field of defence equipment and technological cooperation and invited Japanese industries to invest in India
New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday met his Japanese counterpart Yasukazu Hamada in Tokyo and said the bilateral special strategic and global partnership between the two countries will ensure a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.
“Reviewed various aspects of bilateral defence cooperation and regional affairs during the bilateral meeting with Japan’s Minister of Defence, Mr. Yasukazu Hamada in Tokyo today. This year marks 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries," Singh tweeted.
“India and Japan pursue a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. India’s defence partnership with Japan will play a crucial role in ensuring a free, open and rules-based Indo Pacific region," he tweeted.
Singh highlighted that the growing complexities in the India-Japan bilateral defence exercises is a testimony to the deepening of defence cooperation between the two countries.
The ministers expressed their commitment in continuing bilateral and multilateral exercises including ‘Dharma Guardian’, ‘JIMEX’ and ‘Malabar’. They welcomed the operationalisation of the Reciprocal Provision of Supply and Services Agreement during Exercise ‘MILAN’ in March this year.
They agreed that the early conduct of the inaugural fighter exercise will pave way for much greater cooperation and interoperability between the Air Forces of the two countries.
Singh emphasised on the need to expand the scope of partnership in the field of defence Equipment and technological cooperation. He invited Japanese industries to invest in India’s defence corridors where a conducive environment for the growth of the defence industry has been created by the Government of India.
Rajnath Singh was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour before the bilateral meeting with Hamada.