DeFi communities take extreme measures as cryptocurrency liquidation risks mount

DeFi apps -- in which users can trade, borrow from and lend to each other without intermediaries like banks -- are suffering because they tend to be interconnected, and troubles in one can have cascading effects on others. Users often put up tokens as collateral to borrow a coin in one app, to be deposited to get higher yields into another. When crypto prices tank as has happened recently, that can trigger margin calls on collateral, and users that don’t address this by adding more collateral get liquidated in a process triggered by software and executed by bots designed for this purpose.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}