Elon Musk's Twitter posts are as popular as him. They have been known to move cryptocurrency values, promote space travel, bring attention to electric mobility and showcase the billionaire's views on a plethora of subjects of his interest. On Friday, Musk once again took to the microblogging site to respond to a two-word question: "Define freedom."

The Tesla CEO put on his philosophical hat and replied: "Maximum set of possible future actions".





Maximum set of possible future actions — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2021

And like it usually happens, Musk's response gathered numerous comments. Many comments emulated Musk's philosophical tone.

"Way too simple, have to constrain and make choices (and own them) to truly be free," one user wrote.

Way too simple, have to constrain and make choices (and own them) to truly be free. — Chris Kelly (@thatchriskelly) July 30, 2021

While another replied, "Freedom isn't free, it costs folks like you and me."

Freedom isn't free, it costs folks like you and me — Pranksy 📦 (@pranksyNFT) July 30, 2021

One of the comments read, "Does reality have infinite degrees of freedom?". This was followed by another comment that said "It depends on whether you’re talking about the very next action you can take (possibly limited to a discrete list of items that you’re free to do) or a decision tree of acts you’re free to do, which explodes into a more continuous (practically limitless list of possibilities)."





It depends on whether you’re talking about the very next action you can take (possibly limited to a discrete list of items that you’re free to do) or a decision tree of acts you’re free to do, which explodes into a more continuous (practically limitless list of possibilities) — Brian (@bdeelz) July 30, 2021

One Dave Smith had this to say.





In a closed, finite system, maximum set of possible future actions for all = minimum set of possible future actions for all.



The Libertarian paradox. — Dave Smith™ 💙 (@davidsmithplus) July 30, 2021

Another comment read, "Enhancement… “Maximum set of possible future actions … across all peoples" If your choices/actions reduced my choices/actions then WE have not maximised freedom!"

Enhancement… “Maximum set of possible future actions … across all peoples If your choices/actions reduced my choices/actions then WE have not maximised freedom! — Lance D Brown (@lance_d_brown) July 30, 2021

Meanwhile, others saw this as an opportunity to crack jokes (read memes).

Dogecoin is freedom! pic.twitter.com/F0I95F01VI — Sir Doge of the Coin (@dogeofficialceo) July 30, 2021

One user came up with a very ambitious response to Musk's comment.

Using $DOGE on Mars is freedom. — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) July 30, 2021

