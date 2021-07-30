'Define freedom'. This is what Elon Musk had to say1 min read . Updated: 30 Jul 2021, 09:38 PM IST
Once again, Elon Musk took to Twitter to respond to a question that piqued his interest, eliciting a flurry of responses from the Twitterati
Once again, Elon Musk took to Twitter to respond to a question that piqued his interest, eliciting a flurry of responses from the Twitterati
Elon Musk's Twitter posts are as popular as him. They have been known to move cryptocurrency values, promote space travel, bring attention to electric mobility and showcase the billionaire's views on a plethora of subjects of his interest. On Friday, Musk once again took to the microblogging site to respond to a two-word question: "Define freedom."
The Tesla CEO put on his philosophical hat and replied: "Maximum set of possible future actions".
And like it usually happens, Musk's response gathered numerous comments. Many comments emulated Musk's philosophical tone.
"Way too simple, have to constrain and make choices (and own them) to truly be free," one user wrote.
While another replied, "Freedom isn't free, it costs folks like you and me."
One of the comments read, "Does reality have infinite degrees of freedom?". This was followed by another comment that said "It depends on whether you’re talking about the very next action you can take (possibly limited to a discrete list of items that you’re free to do) or a decision tree of acts you’re free to do, which explodes into a more continuous (practically limitless list of possibilities)."
One Dave Smith had this to say.
Another comment read, "Enhancement… “Maximum set of possible future actions … across all peoples" If your choices/actions reduced my choices/actions then WE have not maximised freedom!"
Meanwhile, others saw this as an opportunity to crack jokes (read memes).
One user came up with a very ambitious response to Musk's comment.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!