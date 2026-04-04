'Definitely carried out by Zionists': Iran denies involvement in attack on US Embassy in Riyadh

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps condemned the attack on the US embassy in Riyadh that took place in March and said Tehran had no role in the incident. It claimed that the attack was “definitely carried out by the Zionists", noting Israel’s strategy in the region.

"This event has absolutely no connection to the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran," it said, according to Press TV.

Iran's previous denials Following suspected drone strikes on fuel storage tanks at Oman's Port of Salalah in March, Iran has denied involvement and accused Israel of conducting "false flag" operations. Iranian officials claim these attacks are designed to cause discord between Iran and its neighbors, particularly aiming to destabilise the region and frame Tehran.

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The Iranian Embassy in South Africa took to X and said, “The attack on Oman’s oil facilities is a false flag operation. Iran had no role in it."

Oman’s state news agency, citing an energy ministry official, said the attack did not affect the flow of oil or petroleum products in the country. British maritime security firm Ambrey reported that oil storage facilities at an Omani port were targeted in the incident, adding that no commercial vessels in the vicinity were harmed.

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Also Read | Seventh Indian LPG tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz amid US-Iran war

Kuwait, like much of the Gulf region, relies heavily on desalinated water supplies. On March 30, an Indian national was killed after a power and desalination facility in Kuwait was struck. Iran denied responsibility for the attack and instead blamed Israel.

Iran dismisses US proposal for 48-hour ceasefire, says report According to Al Jazeera, citing Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency, Tehran has formally rejected a US proposal for a 48-hour ceasefire, signaling a further hardening of its stance amid rising regional tensions. The offer was reportedly delivered through an unnamed intermediary country.

Also Read | Iran warns UNSC against provocative action on Strait of Hormuz

The breakdown in diplomatic efforts comes alongside a sharp escalation in military conflict, including the downing of a US fighter jet over Iranian territory.

CNN, citing three sources familiar with the matter, reported that American forces have rescued one crew member from the aircraft. The individual is said to be alive, in US custody, and receiving medical care, while the second crew member remains missing as search and rescue operations continue.

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The ongoing conflict began after what was described as an unprovoked and unlawful war launched by the US-Israeli coalition on February 28. According to Press TV, the initial strikes targeted Iran’s senior civilian and military leadership, leading to the death of the former Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian military officials said that the only way for host countries to avoid being drawn into the escalating conflict is for foreign forces to withdraw, Press TV reported.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X