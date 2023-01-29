Delay in bullet train prompts visit by Japanese delegation

The main focus of the visit was to fast-track the railway project. Launched in 2017 by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shinzo Abe of Japan, it was billed to be India’s first “bullet train" project. JICA provided 80% of the funding through a soft loan with an interest rate of just 0.1%. However, land acquisition delays have significantly slowed implementation. While the project was slated for completion in 2023, the railways ministry has submitted information indicating that vast swathes of the required 508 km corridor remain unbuilt. Land acquisition delays over the last three years also led to worries of cost overruns. The project was initially estimated to cost ₹1.08 trillion.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}