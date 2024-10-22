In a bid to tackle poor air quality in the national capital, GRAP II has been enforced in Delhi, prompting the Metro to add 40 extra train trips each day.

Delhi Metro will run 40 additional train services daily in the wake of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) government's decision to enforce GRAP II in Delhi amid the worsening air quality in the national capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the air quality in the city plummeted, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced several anti-pollution measures, including extra metro trips, deployment of more than 6,000 MCD staff for road dust control and 1,800 more traffic personnel at congestion points. Rai also plans to reach out to his counterparts in neighbouring states, such as Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, requesting them not to send diesel buses into Delhi.

"With the change in weather in Delhi, we are also witnessing an increase in pollution levels. This trend is not limited to Delhi; it is being observed across North India as well," the minister said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has established four levels to control pollution. Currently, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is above 300, which has led to the implementation of GRAP Stage II," Rai further added.

Check out the anti-pollution measures enforced in the national capital: As many as 1,800 additional traffic personnel will be deployed at 97 congestion points across the city, while inspections at construction-demolition sites will also be intensified under GRAP II.

Delhi Metro will make 40 additional train trips daily from Wednesday and the frequency of DTC buses will also be increased to encourage people to take public transport to aid the fight against pollution.

“Water spraying will be increased. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will deploy 6,200 workers for this purpose. We have directed an increase in water sprinkling at pollution hotspots. The MCD has been instructed to commence this from October 25," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}