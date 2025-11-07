Delhi airport security lapse? British deportee arriving from Bangkok vanishes from IGI; manhunt underway

A major security breach occurred at Indira Gandhi International Airport when a British national, Fitz Patrick, escaped the immigration area after arriving from Bangkok.

Mausam Jha
Published7 Nov 2025, 02:29 PM IST
A British national, Fitz Patrick, escaped from the immigration area at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after arriving from Bangkok. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times) (File) (Representative Image)
A British national, Fitz Patrick, escaped from the immigration area at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after arriving from Bangkok. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times) (File) (Representative Image)

Police said on Friday that a major security breach occurred at Indira Gandhi International Airport after a British national who had arrived from Bangkok allegedly fled the immigration area and escaped into the city, triggering a large-scale search operation, PTI reported.

Patrick was scheduled to be deported to the United Kingdom via Thailand, but managed to evade authorities after landing in Delhi. He allegedly escaped from the immigration area and left the airport premises before being formally processed, police said, as reported by PTI.

Also Read | ‘Opium’ perfume lands Indian man in ICE custody, now facing deportation in US

The incident occurred on October 28 when the passenger, identified as Fitz Patrick, a British citizen, arrived in Delhi from Bangkok, they said.

What did the police officer say?

"A security lapse was reported at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after a British national, who was to be deported to the UK via Thailand, escaped from the immigration area and entered the city. Delhi Police and security agencies have launched a search operation and filed an FIR while questioning airline staff," a senior police officer said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which oversees airport security, has joined forces with the Bureau of Immigration and Delhi Police in a coordinated operation to track down the fugitive.

“Airport CCTV footage is being scanned to determine the sequence of events and identify possible lapses that led to the escape,” officials said.

Also Read | Mumbai-Delhi IndiGo flight gets bomb threat, emergency declared at IGI airport

A case has been registered under relevant sections at the local police station, and teams have been deployed to search for possible hideouts and exit points in the National Capital Region (NCR), they said.

Further details regarding the passenger's motive, background, and current whereabouts are being verified, the officer added.

Further details awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsWorldDelhi airport security lapse? British deportee arriving from Bangkok vanishes from IGI; manhunt underway
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.