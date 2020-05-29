NEW DELHI : The functioning of the Delhi High Court and its subordinate courts will remain suspended till 14 June. The Administrative and General Supervision Committee of High Court on Friday, taking note of the COVID-19 situation suspended the functioning. All pending matters listed before the High Court from 1 June to 12 June have been adjourned till July and August.

The court had last suspended the functioning on 22 May for a week.

The Delhi High court had last month had expanded the sphere of hearing of matters via videoconferencing during the period of suspended functioning of the court due to the nationwide lockdown. It had decided to take up pending casesrelated to Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005, matrimonial and certain kinds of eviction matters.

The court will also hear CriminalAppeals/Revisions/Petitions in which convict is in custody. It had also decided to take up matters related to Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) Appeals involving death and permanent disability and certain petitions under Arbitration and Conciliation Act 1996.

