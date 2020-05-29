Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > News > world > Delhi HC suspends functioning of Delhi HC and subordinate courts till 14 June
The Delhi high court has already enabled e-filing of cases, a mechanism for enabling electronic payments of court fees etc. Photo: Mint

Delhi HC suspends functioning of Delhi HC and subordinate courts till 14 June

1 min read . 07:37 PM IST Prathma Sharma

  • The court will also hear CriminalAppeals/Revisions/Petitions in which convict is in custody
  • The court had last suspended the functioning on 22 May for a week

NEW DELHI : The functioning of the Delhi High Court and its subordinate courts will remain suspended till 14 June. The Administrative and General Supervision Committee of High Court on Friday, taking note of the COVID-19 situation suspended the functioning. All pending matters listed before the High Court from 1 June to 12 June have been adjourned till July and August.

The functioning of the Delhi High Court and its subordinate courts will remain suspended till 14 June. The Administrative and General Supervision Committee of High Court on Friday, taking note of the COVID-19 situation suspended the functioning. All pending matters listed before the High Court from 1 June to 12 June have been adjourned till July and August.

The court had last suspended the functioning on 22 May for a week.

The court had last suspended the functioning on 22 May for a week.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The Delhi High court had last month had expanded the sphere of hearing of matters via videoconferencing during the period of suspended functioning of the court due to the nationwide lockdown. It had decided to take up pending casesrelated to Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005, matrimonial and certain kinds of eviction matters.

The court will also hear CriminalAppeals/Revisions/Petitions in which convict is in custody. It had also decided to take up matters related to Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) Appeals involving death and permanent disability and certain petitions under Arbitration and Conciliation Act 1996.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated