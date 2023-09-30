Delhi News: Centre's action plan to check air pollution comes into force tomorrow. Check what changes
The new changes include strict restrictions on the plying of overage vehicles and a complete ban on the use of coal and firewood in eateries, restaurants and hotels when the air quality index (AQI) breaches the 200 mark.
India Government recommended set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the Delhi-NCR region in the winter season, or Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) comes into force in the national capital from tomorrow, 1 October.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message