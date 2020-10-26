Delhi records 54 COVID-19 deaths, highest in over 3 months

Delhi records 54 COVID-19 deaths, highest in over 3 months1 min read . 10:16 PM IST
NEW DELHI : The national capital recorded 54 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, the highest in over three months, while the infection count rose to 3.59 lakh, according to Delhi government data.
The case positivity rate stood at 8.23 per cent, a slight improvement from 8.43 the previous day. The cumulative positivity rate was 8.17 per cent.
Authorities recorded 2,832 COVID-19 cases on Monday. The number of new cases was 4,136 on Sunday, 4,116 on Saturday and 4,086 on Friday.
The last time the city reported such a high number of deaths was on July 16 (58).
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
