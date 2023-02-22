With around 300 passengers, Air India Newark (US)-Delhi flight (AI106) experienced a technical problem and had to make an emergency landing in Stockholm, Sweden. Every passenger is secure. As the plane made an emergency landing, there were numerous fire engines stationed at the airport.

An oil leak was discovered in one of the engines of the flight, according to a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official. Once the engine was turned down due to the oil spill, the aeroplane safely landed in Stockholm, PTI reported while citing the official.

Oil was observed dripping from engine two's drain mast during the ground inspection, the official reported, noting that the inspection was still in progress. According to a representative of the airline, a technical issue caused the flight from Newark, New Jersey, to be diverted to Stockholm.

This comes after an onboard medical issue caused an Air India flight (AI-102) from New York to Delhi to be diverted to London on February 20. "Air India AI-102 John F. Kennedy International Airport to Delhi flight diverted to London due to a medical emergency," said an official.

After the flight was delayed by more than four hours, passengers and airline workers of an Air India flight headed for Mumbai got into a violent altercation at the Delhi airport on February 21 late at night.

Flight AI-805, according to a passenger on the Delhi-Mumbai route, was delayed from its planned departure time of 8 PM to 10:40 PM, then 11:35 PM, then 12:30 AM (February 22), and finally took off at 1:48 am from Delhi's Terminal 3 airport.

The managers kept inventing stories about how the staff was late for the trip and that they were actually "fooling" the passengers, the passenger told ANI. Another employee claimed that it was because the pilot, who was scheduled to fly, unexpectedly became ill.

