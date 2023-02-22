Delhi-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing in Sweden after oil leak
Numerous fire engines have been stationed at the airport after the emergency landing.
With around 300 passengers, Air India Newark (US)-Delhi flight (AI106) experienced a technical problem and had to make an emergency landing in Stockholm, Sweden. Every passenger is secure. As the plane made an emergency landing, there were numerous fire engines stationed at the airport.
