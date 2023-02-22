Home / News / World /  Delhi-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing in Sweden after oil leak
Back

With around 300 passengers, Air India Newark (US)-Delhi flight (AI106) experienced a technical problem and had to make an emergency landing in Stockholm, Sweden. Every passenger is secure. As the plane made an emergency landing, there were numerous fire engines stationed at the airport.

An oil leak was discovered in one of the engines of the flight, according to a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official. Once the engine was turned down due to the oil spill, the aeroplane safely landed in Stockholm, PTI reported while citing the official.

Oil was observed dripping from engine two's drain mast during the ground inspection, the official reported, noting that the inspection was still in progress. According to a representative of the airline, a technical issue caused the flight from Newark, New Jersey, to be diverted to Stockholm.

This comes after an onboard medical issue caused an Air India flight (AI-102) from New York to Delhi to be diverted to London on February 20. "Air India AI-102 John F. Kennedy International Airport to Delhi flight diverted to London due to a medical emergency," said an official.

Also Read: Air India buys 540 planes, in biggest ever deal

After the flight was delayed by more than four hours, passengers and airline workers of an Air India flight headed for Mumbai got into a violent altercation at the Delhi airport on February 21 late at night.

Flight AI-805, according to a passenger on the Delhi-Mumbai route, was delayed from its planned departure time of 8 PM to 10:40 PM, then 11:35 PM, then 12:30 AM (February 22), and finally took off at 1:48 am from Delhi's Terminal 3 airport.

Also Read: ‘IndiGo watchful of Air India; it’s arrogant to ignore rivals’

The managers kept inventing stories about how the staff was late for the trip and that they were actually "fooling" the passengers, the passenger told ANI. Another employee claimed that it was because the pilot, who was scheduled to fly, unexpectedly became ill.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x