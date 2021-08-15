Delhi-Kabul Air India flight lands after hour-long tense drama

Air India flight AI-243 from Delhi to Kabul had to spend a high-strung hour in the skies over Kabul as Taliban arrived at the gates of the Afghan national capital.

The two-hour-twenty-minute flight had left Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on time this Sunday, but situation at its destination had changed drastically by the time of its arrival. As Taliban fighters reached the outskirts of Kabul, the air traffic control (ATC) could not help the Air India flight with its landing.

Without the permission to land, Air India flight AI-243 kept hovering in the skies as fear and panic gripped the city below. The pilot had to reportedly switch off the plane's radar in order to avoid detection and possible attack.

After spending an hour in the Kabul airspace, the flight finally landed at Kabul airport. It has now taken off from Kabul after being refueled and is expected to reach Delhi later tonight. The Air India flight is coming with a full load of passengers, including diplomats and security officials posted in Indian embassy in Kabul.

Air India used to operate three flights in a week for Kabul, but has increased them to seven days a week due to rise in demand.

Meanwhile, Indian government has contingency plans ready to undertake emergency evacuation measures for hundreds of Indian expats in Kabul.

While there has been no apparent attack on Kabul, sound of sporadic gunfire was heard in the city. Authorities have asserted that the situation is under control in the city. Reports suggest that Taliban forces have entered Kabul and are now awaiting a peaceful transfer of power.

A fleet of the C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force has been kept on standby to carry out emergency evacuation missions, if needed.

A decision to evacuate Indians from Kabul will be taken on the basis of on the ground situation, government sources looking privy to the developments said.

