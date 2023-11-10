In the wake of rising air pollution in the national capital, Delhi University has declared early winter break for its students from November 13 to 19

Amid rising air pollution, the Delhi University declared an early winter break from November 13-19, according to an official notification released on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The winter break is generally given in December. Considering the GRAP-4 policy implemented in the city, the winter break has been announced early for students. All colleges and institutes of the university have been asked to declare the winter break.

Apart from vacations, other pre-scheduled examinations and interviews will be held without any change. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

