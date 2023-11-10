Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Delhi-NCR air pollution: DU declares early winter break from November 13-19 due to poor AQI

Delhi-NCR air pollution: DU declares early winter break from November 13-19 due to poor AQI

Livemint

In the wake of rising air pollution in the national capital, Delhi University has declared early winter break for its students from November 13 to 19

New Delhi, Nov 06 (ANI): Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) and Students for Development (SFD) take part in the 'Environmental Awareness Drive: Youth Walk' in view of the rising air pollution, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Amid rising air pollution, the Delhi University declared an early winter break from November 13-19, according to an official notification released on Friday.

The winter break is generally given in December. Considering the GRAP-4 policy implemented in the city, the winter break has been announced early for students. All colleges and institutes of the university have been asked to declare the winter break.

Apart from vacations, other pre-scheduled examinations and interviews will be held without any change.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 10 Nov 2023, 04:38 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.