Dell to layoff about 6,500 employees, cut 5% of its global workforce

Earlier in November, HP had said that it will eliminate as many as 6,000 jobs over the next three years amid declining demand for personal computers that has cut into profits. Not just this, Cisco Systems Inc. and International Business Machines Corp. each had also said that they would eliminate about 4,000 workers. The tech sector announced 97,171 job cuts in 2022, up 649 percent compared with the previous year, according to consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc.

