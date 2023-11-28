Deloitte, KPMG ask US executives to use separate phones during trips to Hong Kong, report claims
Deloitte and KPMG have requested their US-based executives to avoid using work phones during visits to Hong Kong, following China's increased control over the region.
Deloitte and KPMG have asked some executives based in the US to avoid using their usual work phones during visits to Hong Kong, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the policies.
