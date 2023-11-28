Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Deloitte, KPMG ask US executives to use separate phones during trips to Hong Kong, report claims

Deloitte, KPMG ask US executives to use separate phones during trips to Hong Kong, report claims

Bloomberg

Deloitte and KPMG have requested their US-based executives to avoid using work phones during visits to Hong Kong, following China's increased control over the region.

China increases its control over Hong Kong

Deloitte and KPMG have asked some executives based in the US to avoid using their usual work phones during visits to Hong Kong, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the policies.

A number of McKinsey consultants have also traveled to the Asian financial hub with separate phones, according to the report. An executive at a global consultancy said some senior employees are hesitant to visit Hong Kong as a result of the inconvenience of leaving their mobile devices behind, it added.

The move comes as China increases its control over Hong Kong, the Asia-Pacific headquarters of many global companies, the FT said.

Deloitte, KPMG and McKinsey declined to comment to the FT. PwC said it doesn’t have such a policy, FT reported, while an executive at EY said they weren’t aware of the restriction for Hong Kong trips.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.