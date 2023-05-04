Deloitte, PwC giving extra coaching to COVID-era graduates to tackle skills gap in UK2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 06:03 AM IST
To tackle the weaker skill sets of its young employees, major firms like Deloitte and PwC are giving extra coaching to employees who graduated during pandemic. They will be taught how to enhance basic skills like communication and team work
To cope with the impact of the COVID pandemic on employees' skill sets, multinational companies (MNCs) like Deloitte and PWC are reportedly giving extra coaching to their youngest staff to level up their teamwork and communication skills with that of senior employees.
