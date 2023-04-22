Deloitte responds to consulting business slowdown with 1,200 job cuts in US

Deloitte responds to consulting business slowdown with 1,200 job cuts in US1 min read . 06:28 AM IST
- The company is responding to a decline in its consulting business, which has caused ambiguity among current and potential staff members.
Deloitte intends to reduce its workforce in the US by approximately 1,200 jobs, which amounts to around 1.4% of its total employees in the country.
The company is responding to a decline in its consulting business, which has caused ambiguity among current and potential staff members, Bloomberg reported.
“Our US businesses continue to experience strong client demand," Jonathan Gandal, a Deloitte managing director, said by email. “As growth in select practices moderates, we are taking modest personnel actions where necessary." He declined to say where growth was slowing. Deloitte’s US headcount grew 25% to more than 86,000 last year, according to a company report.
Deloitte's reduction in its workforce is not as severe as that of some of its competitors in the professional services industry. KPMG had announced in February that it would cut less than 2% of its employees in the US, while Accenture is reducing its overall staff by 2.5%, and Ernst & Young is terminating jobs for 5% of its workforce in the US.
Additionally, McKinsey & Co. is planning to reduce headcount by approximately 2,000 jobs, which is one of its largest staff reductions ever.
Some of these professional service firms, which provide guidance to clients on carrying out layoffs, have also put a halt to their hiring spree that had been ongoing for several years.
Some are also deferring the start dates for new hires. EY, also known as Ernst & Young, intends to employ significantly fewer people this year than it had originally planned, and is facing the repercussions of its cancelled plan to split into separate units.
The rapid downshift in the recruitment climate has soured some recent graduates who had aspired to careers in consulting, according to Tom Rodenhauser, managing partner of Kennedy Research Reports, which tracks the sector.
“They’re now saying, ‘Do I even want to go in this direction at all?’" he said.
The Financial Times reported earlier on the cuts.
