Delta Covid-19 variant likely to become dominant in US, CDC director says

Still, the U.K.’s experience offers a cautionary tale on how quickly the variant can spread, even among populations with high vaccination rates. Daily cases in the country averaged more than 8,700 over the past seven days, a rate not seen since early February and more than four times the average daily caseload in early May. Delta now accounts for more than 90% of all cases in England, according to England’s public-health agency. The variant is spreading mostly in unvaccinated, younger age groups, U.K. data shows.