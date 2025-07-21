Delta flight pilot makes ‘aggressive maneuver’ to avoid collision with B-52 bomber: ‘Nobody told us…radar’ | Watch

The pilot of a Delta flight enroute from Minneapoli to Minot, North Dakota made “aggressive maneuver” to prevent a mid-air collision with a US Airforce B-52 bomber. The incident reportedly occurred due to unclear air traffic control directions. The pilot stated nobody informed them of a military airplane crossing its path.

SkyWest, which operated the aircraft, has begun the probe into the incident that took place on July 18. According to ABC news, the pilot apologised to passengers after landing. It specified the recording of the pilot's comments, who it didn’t identify.

The video has gone viral on TikTok where the pilot seems to be explaining about the harrowing nightmare. "For those of you on the right-hand side, you probably saw the airplane kind of coming at us. Nobody told us about it, and so we continued. There's no radar here, so the tower does everything visually," he said.

He then alleged that he was instructed to "report about six miles from the airport" and was directed to take a particular turn. However, upon seeing the other aircraft, and told the comptroller, "There’s an airplane over there," the pilot mentioned he was told to instead turn in the opposite way.

"By the time we went back to clearance with nowhere, I saw the airplane that was kind of coming on a converging course with us," he continued.

‘It was not fun, I apologise’ He added, “So sorry about the aggressive maneuver. It caught me by surprise. This is not normal at all. I don't know why they didn't give us a heads-up, because the airport base does have radar. And nobody said, 'Hey, there's also a B52 in the pattern.' Long story short, it was not fun. I apologize for it."

