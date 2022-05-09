Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 contain Delta mutation, which could have made the subvariants extremely virulent but due to vaccination and immunity from the previous infection, the risk has certainly been reduced, pointed out epidemiologist Tulio de Oliveira, who had first identified the new sub-variants. “It is clear by now that South Africa has entered the 5th wave of COVID-19 but this looks very different from the Omicron BA.1 surge," he further asserted and adding, that the current situation in South Africa can guide the rest of the world on what will happen when a new wave comes.

