Delta variant cases mark 32% weekly increase in UK, vaccine protection high

The weekly PHE data found the Delta AY.1 sub lineage, so-called Delta plus mutation for its feared vaccine resistance, remains low at 44 cases. Overall, the Delta variant – first identified in India – currently accounts for approximately 99 per cent of cases that are sequenced across the UK, followed by the local Alpha variant of concern. ` In a variant technical briefing, PHE revealed that “secondary attack rates" – the likelihood of an infection occurring in a given context – amongst household contacts of cases with Delta has continued to fall. Despite this continued fall, secondary attack rates for both household and non-household contacts of cases with Delta remain higher than for Alpha.

