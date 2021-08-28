Delta Variant doubles Covid-19 hospitalisation risk: Study

Across the two-month study period, 80% of the cases were alpha and 20% delta, with delta growing to account for two-thirds of the cases in the final week as it became the dominant strain in the U.K., the authors said. While the researchers weren’t given access to information on patients’ pre-existing health conditions, they factored in age, gender, ethnicity and estimated level of socioeconomic deprivation to account for those more likely to be hospitalized from Covid-19.