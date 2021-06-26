The hardest-hit country in Africa recorded 18,762 new infections on Saturday -- its highest daily figure since January -- taking the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1,895,905, of which 59,621 have been fatal
The highly contagious Delta variant is driving a surge in South African Covid-19 infections that is testing the capacity of hospitals and forcing authorities to mull tighter restrictions, the government and scientists said on Saturday.
"We are in the exponential phase of the pandemic with the numbers just growing very, very, extremely fast and (they) will keep growing in the next weeks," Tulio de Oliveira, a top virologist in the country said.
The Delta variant first seen in India now appears to be "dominating infections in South Africa," de Oliveira of the Network for Genomic Surveillance in South Africa told a virtual briefing.
Koleka Mlisana, the head of a government ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, told the same briefing that there is "evidence that the Delta variant may actually be taking over".
To curb the spread, South African needs to "go to hard, tighter restrictions... and that needs to be done urgently," said Mlisana.
Acting Minister of Health, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said due to the prevalence of the Delta variant, the numbers of infections "are likely to surpass the second wave peak" in January.