Delta variant’s spread outpaces Australia’s covid-19 contact tracers

Australian officials have said they would like people to receive at least their first vaccine dose by the end of the year. Analysis from the public-health agency in England suggests vaccines provided significant protection against the Delta variant after two doses. But British scientists estimate the Delta variant spreads 40% to 80% faster than the Alpha variant, which itself was more infectious than the original coronavirus strain. Another analysis from Scotland found that Delta approximately doubles the risk of hospitalization compared with Alpha. Some scientists say it is too early to tell whether Delta is more lethal than other strains, though it could lead to more deaths just because it is more infectious.

