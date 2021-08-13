Delta variant stalls Asia’s economic recovery after early rebound

Tan Thian Poh, the head of Asia Brands Bhd., a clothing manufacturer, said the regulations mean he hasn’t been able to produce apparel for two months, delaying deliveries to foreign buyers. His factories’ only lifeline has been producing personal protective equipment, which is deemed an essential sector by the government, although even then he is restricted to 60% of his usual workforce. He said that clothing buyers may eventually switch to suppliers from outside Malaysia. “This uncertainty has impacted us very, very badly," he said.

