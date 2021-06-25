Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >Delta variant to be dominant in Germany in summer: Health Minister

Delta variant to be dominant in Germany in summer: Health Minister

German Health Minister Jens Spahn speaks during a news conference on the current coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation in Berlin, Germany June 25, 2021.
1 min read . 03:07 PM IST Reuters

  • Spahn said the spread of the variant would depend on how many people get vaccinated and on infection incidence

The more infectious Delta coronavirus variant will become dominant in Germany over the summer, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.

"The Delta variant will have the upper hand over the summer, it's more a matter of weeks than months," Spahn told a news conference, adding the variant currently makes up more than 15% of coronavirus cases reported in Germany.

Spahn said the spread of the variant would depend on how many people get vaccinated and on infection incidence.

