'Delta variant 'well on its way' to becoming globally dominant,' says WHO

"It was disappointing to see the results from CureVac, that came with an efficacy of less than 50 per cent, which is the benchmark that we had set, as you mentioned, WHO had developed through the R&D blueprint to prevent epidemics the very early on the target product profiles for an effective and safe vaccine, setting the minimum efficacy of 50 per cent with the lower bound of the confidence interval not going below 30 per cent," she said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}