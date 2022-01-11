'Deltacron' likely result of lab error, and not a new worrying variant: Experts

While people can suffer from influenza and coronavirus at the same time, the two viruses cannot combine.

2 min read . 10:13 AM IST

AFP

While it is possible for coronaviruses to genetically combine, it is rare, and scientists analysing the discovery of so-called ‘Deltacron’ say it is unlikely