A new Covid-19 strain ‘Deltacron’ that combines delta and omicron was found in Cyprus, according to Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus and head of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology.

However, experts have said that it is not something to be worried about at the moment, a media report said.

“There are currently omicron and delta co-infections and we found this strain that is a combination of these two," Kostrikis said in an interview with Sigma TV Friday. The discovery was named “deltacron" due to the identification of omicron-like genetic signatures within the delta genomes, he added.

In total, 10 of the mutations from Omicron were found in the 25 samples taken in Cyprus. 11 of the samples came from people who were hospitalized due to the virus, while 14 came from the general population, reported Jerusalem Post citing Cyprus Mail.

Dr Kostrikis said that the frequency of the mutation among hospitalized patients was higher and could point to a correlation between the new variant and hospitalizations.

“We will see in the future if this strain is more pathological or more contagious or if it will prevail" over delta and omicron, he said. But his personal view is that this strain will also be displaced by the highly contagious omicron variant.

The new Covid-19 variant was not something to worry about at the moment, said Cyprus's Health Minister Michalis Hadjipandelas on Saturday.

The minister also expressed pride in discovering the new variant.

Hadjipandelas said the groundbreaking research and findings of Dr Kostrikis' team make us proud of our scientists. The minister also underlined that this research puts Cyprus on the international map when it comes to health matters, according to Jerusalem Post.

Till now, the scientific name of the new Covid-19 variant has not been announced.

