Demand for mortgage refinance in the US increases by 20%

In the midst of all this, Goldman Sachs' Chief Economist, Jan Hatzius, said that these developments might cause a pullback in stock prices in the short term. This is despite stock prices only recently hitting a record high. The logic he employed follows the reasoning that the mere prospect of higher interest rates is often enough to lure government bond investors into selling some of their holdings to finance the purchase of new, higher-returning bonds. This would push bond prices down and yields up. Since the US government bond yields represent an important benchmark for all global bonds, companies are likely to see the interest rate on their debts rise. This would cost companies more to repay their debt, thus straining their finances. This would then trickle back and eventually hurt their share prices. However, despite this potential short-term pullback, Hatzius is positive about the health of US stocks in the long term.