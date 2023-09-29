US President Joe Biden noted "potential threats" to the nation's democracy and issued stern new warnings about his predecessor Donald Trump's probable return to the White House, declaring that something "dangerous" is taking place in America.

While stating that democracies die when people "remain silent" and "don’t stand up", Biden urged the voters to prioritise the health of American institutions.

During his speech in Arizona, the US President said, “There’s something dangerous happening in America now…There’s an extremist movement that does not share the basic beliefs of our democracy: The MAGA movement."

“We should all remember: Democracies don’t have to die at the end of a rifle. They can die when people are silent, when they fail to stand up," he added.

“There’s no question that today’s Republican Party is driven and intimidated by MAGA Republican extremists," Biden said, using the acronym for Trump’s political movement, adding, “Their extreme agenda, if carried out, would fundamentally alter the institutions of American democracy as we know it," he was quoted by CNN as reported by ANI.

MAGA which is "Make America Great Again" is a political slogan popularized by Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Notably, the stark message was Biden’s most forceful attempt at calling out Trump’s antidemocratic behaviour since the former president was criminally charged for his attempts to subvert the 2020 election results.

According to CNN, it also gives an idea about Biden’s forthcoming re-election message, one centred on Trump’s own words and actions as threats to democracy.

Biden said that his predecessor was guided not by the Constitution or decency, but by “vengeance and vindictiveness."

The US President remained mostly silent when indictments and arrests of the former president piled up over the summer. But, as Trump’s prohibitive lead in the Republican primary remains unchanged and Biden’s own standing remains mired in low approval, the president is now sharpening his attacks on his most likely 2024 rival as a danger to democracy, CNN reported.

“Trump says the Constitution gave him the right to do whatever he wants as president," Biden said, referencing his most likely GOP challenger by name. “I’ve never heard presidents say that in jest."

“I believe in free and fair elections and peaceful transfer of power. I believe there’s no place in America – none, none, none – for political violence," CNN quoted Biden as saying.

Meanwhile, the speech came at a time when Biden's political future is uncertain because of lingering concerns about his age, criticism of how he has handled the presidency, and accusations against his son Hunter. Moreover, the House Republicans also held their first hearing in an impeachment inquiry into Biden on Thursday, but did not provide evidence that the Democratic president had personally benefited.

The initial impeachment hearing by the US House of Representatives Oversight Committee served as a review of evidence that Republicans have gathered so far about foreign business ventures by Biden's troubled son Hunter Biden, 53, which they say shows that Biden's family members were selling access.

Democrats and several independent witnesses said there was no proof that Biden had received any of those payments, or otherwise engaged in improper behavior while he served as vice president between 2009 and 2017. The White House has denied wrongdoing and dismissed the probe as politically motivated.

Last week, Biden said at a Broadway theatre, “Let there be no question: Donald Trump and his MAGA Republicans are determined to destroy American democracy. And I will always defend, protect, and fight for our democracy. That’s why I running." Two days later, he amplified his warnings to a group of lawyers – and said he was confident he could defeat Trump for a second time.

“I’m now running again. Because guess what? I think that it’s likely to be the same fellow, and it’s likely that I think I can beat him again," CNN quoted him as saying.

In the lead-up to the 2022 midterm elections, Biden delivered a resounding message in front of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, warning of “MAGA forces" that “tried everything last time to nullify the votes of 81 million people."

(With inputs from ANI)

