‘Democracies can die when people are silent, fail to stand up’ Joe Biden's attack on Donald Trump, MAGA movement
US President Joe Biden warns of ‘potential threats’ to democracy and the dangerous influence of the MAGA movement.
US President Joe Biden noted "potential threats" to the nation's democracy and issued stern new warnings about his predecessor Donald Trump's probable return to the White House, declaring that something "dangerous" is taking place in America.
