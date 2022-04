Just as France concludes its elections, the world leaders come together to congratulate Emmanuel Macron for winning the French presidential election with 58.8% of the votes on Sunday. Macron has said that he will be president for all French citizens, including supporters of his rival Marine Le Pen, the leader of the right-wing National Rally party.

Here are the reactions from the world leaders:

Spain

Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that the citizens have chosen a France committed to a "free, strong and fair EU." He tweeted, “the citizens have chosen a France committed to a free, strong and fair EU. Democracy wins. Europe wins. Congratulations @EmmanuelMacron."

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Emmanuel Macron on winning the French presidential election. “Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron , a true friend of Ukraine, for his re-election! I wish him further success for the good of the people. I appreciate his support and I am convinced that we are moving forward together towards new common victories. Towards a strong and united Europe!" he tweeted

The UK

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called France "one of our closest and most important allies."

"Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on your re-election as President of France. France is one of our closest and most important allies. I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world," Johnson tweeted.

Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was "looking forward to continuing our work together on the issues that matter most to people in Canada and France -- from defending democracy, to fighting climate change, to creating good jobs and economic growth for the middle class."

WHO

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he looked forward to continuing the "important partnership" between France and WHO for a "healthier, safer and fairer world."

European Council

In a congratulatory message, European Council President Charles Michel said, "We can count on France for five more years."

Germany

Taking to Twitter, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shared a photo with Macron and said, "I am happy that we will continue our good cooperation."

Emmanuel Macron on Sunday won the French Presidential election defeating far-right leader Marine Le Pen. After winning the election, Macron spoke near the Eiffel Tower in Paris and thanked his supporters who voted for him. "From the very beginning, I ask you not to boo anyone, because from now I am not a candidate from one party, but a president for all [citizens]," Macron said, according to Sputnik.

