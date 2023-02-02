Democrat President Biden, Republican House Speaker McCarthy find 'common ground' on debt ceiling on debt ceiling
The Democratic president and Republicans, who won control of the US House of Representatives in November's elections, are locked in a standoff over raising the federal government's $31.4 trillion U.S. debt ceiling
President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy held initial talks on Wednesday on raising U.S. government borrowing limits in a first test of how the two will work together, with the meeting ending on a positive note as McCarthy said the two found "common ground."
