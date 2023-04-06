Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to challenge Joe Biden in 2024 US presidential polls1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 10:01 AM IST
Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a nephew of President John F. Kennedy and the son of his slain brother Robert F. Kennedy was once a bestselling author and environmental lawyer who worked on issues such as clean water.
Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist and scion of one of the country's most famous political families, is running for the US President post. He filed a statement of candidacy on Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission, according to The Associated Press.
