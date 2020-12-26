Democrats dominate fundraising in Georgia Senate runoffs

Democrats are pouring money into the Georgia special election that will determine which party controls the Senate, with candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock together collecting more than $210 million in two months, new fundraising filings show.

That is about $78 million more than what the Republican incumbents, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, raised during the same period, according to the Federal Election Commission reports. Combined, the two GOP campaigns hauled in $132 million between Oct. 15 and Dec. 16, the time period covered by the new reports.

Republican groups operating independently of the party and the candidates are helping to narrow the money gap in the pivotal races. If Democrats win both seats, the party would lead the White House and both legislative chambers—a fact the GOP has been playing up in its fundraising appeals and advertisements.

So far, the candidates, party committees and outside groups have spent more than $452 million on television, radio and some digital ads, according to ad tracker Kantar/CMAG. Some $84 million more in ad buys are planned through the Jan. 5 election.

Republicans are outpacing Democrats on TV largely thanks to a trio of big-spending outside groups with close ties to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: American Crossroads, the Senate Leadership Fund and Peachtree PAC.

Together, those groups account for about $138 million in ad buys, more than one-quarter of all special election advertising spending. On the Democratic side, the top three outside groups have collectively spent about $36 million.

But the Nov. 3 election showed fundraising success doesn’t necessarily translate into victory at the ballot box. Not counting Georgia, Republicans spent less on advertising in all but two of the 12 most competitive Senate races, yet won nine of those contests.

In Georgia, Republicans are looking to use anger over President Trump’s electoral loss to galvanize their base, while Democrats have been crisscrossing the state trying to replicate the high turnout that drove President-elect Joe Biden’s victory there.

If the Democrats win both Georgia seats, they gain control of the Senate, where Republicans currently hold a 50 to 48 majority for the next Congress, because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris can cast tiebreaker votes.

The fundraising reports filed with the FEC Thursday show Mr. Ossoff—a documentary filmmaker and the period’s top fundraiser—brought in nearly $107 million and had about $17.5 million in the bank at the end of the period.

Mr. Warnock, a pastor at historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, was right behind him, having raised a little more than $103 million and sitting on $22.8 million as of Dec. 16.

Ms. Loeffler, a businesswoman appointed to the Senate seat last year, spent more than $23 million of her own money on her primary and general election campaigns but switched to traditional fundraising for the special election, raising $64 million in two months while contributing only about $333,000 out of pocket.

The Loeffler campaign entered the final stretch of the runoff campaign with about $21.3 million in cash on hand.

Mr. Perdue, the former chief executive of Dollar General Corp. running for his second term, raised $68 million over the same period, entering the final weeks of the campaign with $16 million in cash on hand.

On the Democratic side, the super PAC connected with Fair Fight, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’s group that has been registering hundreds of thousands of voters in the state, reported raising $22 million between Nov. 24 and Dec. 16. About half of that was passed onto other Democratic super PACs spending in the two runoff races.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

