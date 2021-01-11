OPEN APP
President Donald Trump. (AP)
President Donald Trump. (AP)

Democrats introduce House resolution to impeach Donald Trump

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2021, 10:23 PM IST

Democrats began the process of impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time on Monday if Vice President Mike Pence and the cabinet do not remove him from office.

Democrats introduced a resolution calling on Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment of the Constitution and remove Trump from the White House.

Republicans blocked an immediate vote on the resolution and Democrats followed up by introducing an article of impeachment of Trump for "incitement of insurrection" over his role in Wednesday's storming of the US Capitol.

Trump would face a single charge — "incitement of insurrection" — over the riot at the Capitol, according to a draft of the articles obtained by The Associated Press.

A violent mob of Trump supporters overpowered police, broke through security lines and windows and rampaged through the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to scatter as they were finalizing Biden’s victory over Trump in the Electoral College.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will proceed with legislation to impeach Trump as she pushes the vice president and the Cabinet to invoke constitutional authority to force him out, warning that Trump is a threat to democracy after the deadly assault on the Capitol.

