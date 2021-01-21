Democrats officially take control of the US Senate

Democrats officially take control of the US Senate2 min read . 09:28 AM IST
- Vice President Harris will break any ties in 50-50 chamber
Democrats officially control the U.S. Senate, with the swearing in of three new Democratic senators, but negotiations with Republicans have yet to yield a deal on power sharing.
Vice President Kamala Harris administered the oath of office on Wednesday to newly elected Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff of Georgia and to her own successor, Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla of California.
