Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Democrats officially take control of the US Senate
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

Democrats officially take control of the US Senate

2 min read . 09:28 AM IST Lindsay Wise , The Wall Street Journal

  • Vice President Harris will break any ties in 50-50 chamber

Democrats officially control the U.S. Senate, with the swearing in of three new Democratic senators, but negotiations with Republicans have yet to yield a deal on power sharing.

Vice President Kamala Harris administered the oath of office on Wednesday to newly elected Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff of Georgia and to her own successor, Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla of California.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Vaccine Maitri Day 2: Neighbours thanks India for Covishield

1 min read . 11:14 AM IST

Yellen makes case for sweeping stimulus package in face of GOP skepticism

5 min read . 11:00 AM IST

Republic Day traffic advisory 2021: Details on road diversions in Delhi, Noida

1 min read . 10:59 AM IST

Twitter locks account of Chinese embassy in US over post on Uighur women

2 min read . 11:05 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.