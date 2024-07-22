Democrats Praise Biden’s Exit, Though Some Are Silent on Harris

Notable Democrats including Bill and Hillary Clinton and former Labor Secretary Robert Reich were quick to endorse Kamala Harris as the party’s presidential candidate after Joe Biden dropped out of the race. Other high-profile figures, including some potential rivals to Harris, focused their statements on praise for Biden without commenting on who his replacement should be.

Bloomberg
Published22 Jul 2024, 03:31 AM IST
Democrats Praise Biden’s Exit, Though Some Are Silent on Harris
Democrats Praise Biden’s Exit, Though Some Are Silent on Harris

Notable Democrats including Bill and Hillary Clinton and former Labor Secretary Robert Reich were quick to endorse Kamala Harris as the party’s presidential candidate after Joe Biden dropped out of the race. Other high-profile figures, including some potential rivals to Harris, focused their statements on praise for Biden without commenting on who his replacement should be. 

Here’s a quick roundup of some of the commentary Sunday.

Harris endorsements:

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton:

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich:

Congressional Black Caucus PAC:

Americans and democracy loving people around the world owe Joe Biden a great debt of gratitude. The Congressional Black Caucus PAC joins President Biden in fully supporting Kamala Harris as our party’s nominee. She has been instrumental in delivering the accomplishments of the last 3.5 years and has led on lowering maternal mortality rates, protecting reproductive freedoms, and ensuring economic opportunities for all. She will do an excellent job as President of the United States.

Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota:

“I think this is going to be an incredible shot in the arm in terms of there’s going to be a lot of excitement, and I can’t wait to get started,” Klobuchar told CBS News. Biden “took the honorable path” by bowing out and Harris is a “fierce competitor,” she added.

Representative Ted Lieu of California:

Reactions from high-profile Democrats:

Former President Barack Obama:

We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges. I believe that Joe Biden’s vision of a generous, prosperous, and united America that provides opportunity for everyone will be on full display at the Democratic Convention in August. And I expect that every single one of us are prepared to carry that message of hope and progress forward into November and beyond. 

Representative Nancy Pelosi of California:

Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois:

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York:

First Lady Jill Biden:

Senator Chuck Schumer of New York:

California Governor Gavin Newsom

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg:

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer:

Other political commentary:

Former President Donald Trump:

Kamala Harris is just as much of joke as Biden is. Harris will be even WORSE for the people of our Nation than Joe Biden. Harris has been the Enabler in Chief for Crooked Joe this entire time. They own each other’s records, and there is no distance between the two. Harris must defend the failed Biden Administration AND her liberal, weak-on-crime record in CA.

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang:

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:22 Jul 2024, 03:31 AM IST
HomeNewsWorldDemocrats Praise Biden’s Exit, Though Some Are Silent on Harris

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    157.75
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -8.6 (-5.17%)

    Tata Power

    414.15
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -15.85 (-3.69%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.30
    03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -7.2 (-2.3%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    137.55
    03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -4.9 (-3.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    102.11
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    4.68 (4.8%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    614.00
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    27.65 (4.72%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    752.25
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    25.3 (3.48%)

    One 97 Communications

    458.70
    03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    13.65 (3.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,217.00292.00
      Chennai
      75,657.001,099.00
      Delhi
      74,485.00-659.00
      Kolkata
      74,485.00-73.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue