Demonetization was terrible idea: Deepak Shenoy of Capitalmind

Demonetization was a terrible idea said Deepak Shenoy of Capitalmind. This comes at a times when the Supreme Court on Monday said that the government was empowered to take the demonetization and that due process was followed.
In his Twitter thread, Deepak Shenoy said that demonetization was a terrible idea and as a side effect 'sowed seeds' for UPI and stock market investing. However for the economy, it was a 'lousy' thing.
"Demonetization was a terrible, terrible idea. It did nothing to reach those loftybgoals of eradicating black money, and as a side effect sowed seeds of upi and stock market investing. But to the economy at large, it was a lousy thing to do," tweeted Deepak Shenoy.
He said that it hurt the poor. It made the 'rice richer, poor pooer' he remarked.
"It hurt the poor and the challenged. Who arent treated like humans by banks. Who had to now beg banks for their money. The rich laughed all their way to those very banks. It made the rich richer, the poor poorer. Which reflects positively on gdp, an amoral measure," he said.
"Still, demon was legal, because they can do it. I would say they shouldn't have had strict time measures, and shoukd have kept the window open for a year or more. But the courts should have acted then, not now," he added.
He hoped such a thing would never be tried again.
"Today the only thing I will say is: I hope we never try such a horrible thing again," Deepak Shenoy tweeted.
The court, which declined to be drawn into ruling on the economic merits of the policy, citing its lack of expertise, said enough time was given to people to exchange the currency and there was no room to allow people to exchange the demonetized notes now. “Individual interests must yield to the larger public interest," it added.
Justice Gavai, writing the judgement on behalf of himself and the three other judges in the majority, affirmed the government’s argument that demonetization has reasonable nexus with curbing fake currency, black money, drug trafficking and terror financing and that the government is the “best judge" to decide appropriate methods of addressing the issue, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Penning the dissenting judgment, justice B.V. Nagarathna termed the demonetization decision “unlawful" on the ground that “the procedure followed for the same was not in accordance with law", even as the judge lauded the move as “well-intentioned".
