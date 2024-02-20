Denied Millions: Washington DC man sues Powerball for ₹2,800 crore over website error
John Cheeks battles Powerball and DC Lottery over $340 million jackpot, claiming his winning ticket was rejected, highlighting potential flaws in the system.
John Cheeks, a resident of Washington DC, is embroiled in a David-versus-Goliath legal battle against lottery giants Powerball and the DC Lottery, claiming they owe him the staggering $340 million jackpot. His journey from euphoria to frustration, now fueling a lawsuit, shines a spotlight on potential system flaws and raises critical questions about accountability in the lottery world, according to a report by The Guardian.