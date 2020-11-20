Denmark allows businesses to force Covid-19 testing on employees

Danish companies will be allowed to force employees to take Covid-19 tests and disclose their results, under legislation approved by parliament on Thursday.

Businesses may require the tests to limit the spread of the virus in the workplace or to ensure operations are maintained in case of an outbreak, according to the legislation. Employers will have to pay for the tests while employees who refuse to take a test may be sanctioned.

The emergency measure will be effective from Jan. 1 and will remain in force until July 1.

Like countries elsewhere, Denmark has been trying to balance historic restrictions on individual liberty against keeping businesses open during the pandemic.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

