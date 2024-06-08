Danish PM Mette Frederiksen ’whiplashed’ on street; Modi says ’deeply concerned’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply concerned after Danish PM Mette Frederiksen suffered a whiplash injury in an attack.

Livemint
Updated05:58 PM IST
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. File Photo
Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. File Photo(AP/PTI)

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was left shaken after she suffered a whiplash injury in an attack at a Copenhagen square on Friday.

The Prime Minister was rushed to a hospital for a check-up as she suffered minor injury.

Minor injury, but PM shaken

The assault has caused a minor whiplash injury. Though the Prime Minister is safe, the incident has left her shaken. Therefore, her Saturday schedule had been cancelled, reported AFP quoting her office.

Also Read: Robert Fico, Slovakian PM, shot multiple times in assassination attempt; ’poet’ held

Man taken into custody

According to AFP, Danish police on Saturday said a 39-year-old man arrested for hitting Frederiksen will be brought before the Copenhagen district court for questioning to decide if he is to be remanded in custody.

Narendra Modi says deeply concerned

Deeply concerned by the news of the attack on Mette Frederiksen, Denmark’s Prime Minister. We condemn the attack. Wishing good health to my friend, said Narendra Modi in a post on X.

French President denounces attack

French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the attack as “unacceptable”.

"I strongly condemn this act and wish Mette Frederiksen a speedy recovery," Macron said in a post on X.

Also Read: Why has Pakistan avoided congratulating Narendra Modi after Lok Sabha polls? Official says ‘premature to talk about…’

What witnesses said

"A man came by in the opposite direction and gave her a hard shove on the shoulder, causing her to fall to the side. While it was a ‘strong push’, Frederiksen did not hit the ground, reported AFP quoting two witnesses –  Marie Adrian and Anna Ravn – telling newspaper BT.

They described the man as tall and slim, and said he had tried to hurry away but had not got far before being grabbed and pushed to the ground by men in suits.

Also Read: UN will describe Israel and Hamas as violating children’s rights in armed conflict

Despicable act

It was a “despicable act which goes against everything we believe and fight for in Europe”, said EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. 

Youngest Prime Minister

In 2019, Frederiksen became the country's youngest prime minister, and kept the post after emerging victorious in the 2022 general election.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsworldDanish PM Mette Frederiksen ’whiplashed’ on street; Modi says ’deeply concerned’

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

283.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
9.4 (3.43%)

Tata Steel

178.95
10:26 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.95 (4.04%)

Wipro

484.45
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
23.45 (5.09%)

Indian Oil Corporation

164.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
0.45 (0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

1,402.80
10:22 AM | 7 JUN 2024
127.15 (9.97%)

Sunteck Realty

511.00
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
46.2 (9.94%)

IRB Infrastructure Developers

77.13
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.97 (9.93%)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports

152.90
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
12.85 (9.18%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,070.00149.00
    Chennai
    73,567.00-427.00
    Delhi
    74,286.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    73,855.00-1,012.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue