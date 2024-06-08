Danish PM Mette Frederiksen 'whiplashed' on street; Modi says 'deeply concerned'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply concerned after Danish PM Mette Frederiksen suffered a whiplash injury in an attack.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was left shaken after she suffered a whiplash injury in an attack at a Copenhagen square on Friday.

The Prime Minister was rushed to a hospital for a check-up as she suffered minor injury.

The Prime Minister was rushed to a hospital for a check-up as she suffered minor injury.

Minor injury, but PM shaken The assault has caused a minor whiplash injury. Though the Prime Minister is safe, the incident has left her shaken. Therefore, her Saturday schedule had been cancelled, reported AFP quoting her office.

Man taken into custody According to AFP, Danish police on Saturday said a 39-year-old man arrested for hitting Frederiksen will be brought before the Copenhagen district court for questioning to decide if he is to be remanded in custody.

Narendra Modi says deeply concerned Deeply concerned by the news of the attack on Mette Frederiksen, Denmark's Prime Minister. We condemn the attack. Wishing good health to my friend, said Narendra Modi in a post on X.

French President denounces attack French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the attack as “unacceptable".

"I strongly condemn this act and wish Mette Frederiksen a speedy recovery," Macron said in a post on X.

What witnesses said "A man came by in the opposite direction and gave her a hard shove on the shoulder, causing her to fall to the side. While it was a ‘strong push’, Frederiksen did not hit the ground, reported AFP quoting two witnesses – Marie Adrian and Anna Ravn – telling newspaper BT.

They described the man as tall and slim, and said he had tried to hurry away but had not got far before being grabbed and pushed to the ground by men in suits.

Despicable act It was a “despicable act which goes against everything we believe and fight for in Europe", said EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

Youngest Prime Minister In 2019, Frederiksen became the country's youngest prime minister, and kept the post after emerging victorious in the 2022 general election.

