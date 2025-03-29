Denmark fires back at US over Greenland remarks — ‘We do not appreciate the tone, this is not how you speak to allies’

Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen has strongly criticized the "tone" of comments made by US Vice President JD Vance regarding Greenland, following his visit to the Arctic territory.

“Of course, we are open to criticism,” Rasmussen said in a video posted on social media Friday night. “But let me be completely honest: We do not appreciate the tone in which it’s being delivered... this is not how you speak to your close allies.”

Rasmussen emphasised that Denmark acknowledges the US interest in Greenland and respects its strategic importance. However, he reminded Washington that Greenland is already under NATO’s security umbrella. “We — Denmark and Greenland — are very much open to discussing this with you, with an open mind,” he stated.

“Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland, you have underinvested in the people of Greenland, and you have underinvested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful land mass, filled with incredible people,” Vance said Friday afternoon while touring the facility.

Vance also suggested that Greenland should seek independence from Denmark, implying that the United States would be a more reliable partner. “I think that they ultimately will partner with the United States,” he said. “We could make them much more secure. We could do a lot more protection. And I think they’d fare a lot better economically as well.”

Trump justifies push for Greenland control Back in Washington, President Donald Trump reiterated his administration’s interest in controlling Greenland, citing national security concerns.

“We have to have Greenland,” Trump declared. He warned of increasing foreign influence in the region, saying, “If you look at Greenland right now, if you look at the waterways, you have Chinese and Russian ships all over the place, and we’re not going to be able to do that. We’re not really relying on Denmark, or anybody else to take care of that situation.”

Vance echoed the president’s concerns, stating, “Denmark has not kept pace in devoting the resources necessary to keep this base, to keep our troops and, in my view, to keep the people of Greenland safe from a lot of very aggressive incursions from Russia, from China, and from other nations.” Advertisement

Trip sparks political tensions Vance’s trip to Greenland, accompanied by his wife Usha Vance, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, faced controversy from the start. Initially planned as a larger delegation, it was scaled back after backlash from Danish and Greenlandic officials.