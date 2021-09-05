Denmark is India's unique green strategic partner: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday noted that Denmark can be enormously helpful for a country like India, in the field of green strategic partnership.

Jaishankar is on an official visit to Slovenia, Croatia and Denmark from September 2-5, as part of a tour to boost bilateral ties and further strengthen India's cooperation with the European countries.

After the 4th India-Denmark Joint Commission Meeting on Saturday, he said, “What's unique about our relationship with Denmark is that Denmark is the only country with which we have a green strategic partnership. And the way we look at it, you know, everybody says build back better, but we also want to grow back greener."

He also termed Denmark as "very very unique partner because of its strengths and best practices which are enormously helpful for a country like India at this stage of its development."

During his visit, Jaishankar also thanked his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod for the initiative in bringing CEOs of various companies together for Green Strategic Partnership.

"We have 200 Danish companies operating in India. We have a growing number of Indian companies today here. We also discussed how apart from our own bilateral cooperation, how we could carry forward, our larger trade-investment agreements with the European Union and which we have, I believe have Denmark's support," he said.

The minister also mentioned that Covid situations in the two countries also came up during the meeting. "How we have each coped with it. What are the lessons and what are the challenges posed by Covid in terms of travel and mobility. Because, in this globalized world, we have tourists, we have students, we have seafarers, we have aircrews and we have to find some way by which their life and their professions are made better than they have been for the last year," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.